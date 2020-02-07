The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ned Riedel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ned Myers Riedel


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ned Myers Riedel Obituary
Ned Myers Riedel

Ned Myers Riedel, age 93, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 31, 1927, in Sycamore, OH, to Charles and Rachel (Brown) Riedel. Ned proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He married Eleanor Hilyard and together they raised three children. He owned and operated Ned's Food Center in Maumee for 30 years. Ned was a member of the Kiwanis Club and he loved working, spending time in his yard, gardening and enjoyed his cars.

Surviving are his sons, Robert (Sharon) and Kevin (Annette) Riedel; daughter, Janice (Craig) Brzezinski; along with 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Ned was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Eleanor.

Family and friends may visit at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, OH 43537, on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at which time funeral services will be held in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Memorials in Ned's memory may be directed to the . To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ned's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Download Now