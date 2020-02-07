|
|
Ned Myers Riedel
Ned Myers Riedel, age 93, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 31, 1927, in Sycamore, OH, to Charles and Rachel (Brown) Riedel. Ned proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He married Eleanor Hilyard and together they raised three children. He owned and operated Ned's Food Center in Maumee for 30 years. Ned was a member of the Kiwanis Club and he loved working, spending time in his yard, gardening and enjoyed his cars.
Surviving are his sons, Robert (Sharon) and Kevin (Annette) Riedel; daughter, Janice (Craig) Brzezinski; along with 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Ned was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Eleanor.
Family and friends may visit at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, OH 43537, on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at which time funeral services will be held in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Memorials in Ned's memory may be directed to the . To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 7, 2020