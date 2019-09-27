Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maumee United Methodist Church
405 Sackett St
Maumee, OH 43537
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maumee United Methodist Church
Maumee, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Maumee United Methodist Church
Maumee, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Downs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil E. Downs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neil E. Downs Obituary
Neil E. Downs

Maumee – Neil E. Downs I, 85, died Thursday September 19, 2019 at The Lakes of Monclova in Maumee, Oh.

Born in Maumee Ohio to Donald and Marian (Wotton) Downs, he leaves his wife of 65 years, Shirley (Ferguson) Downs; daughter Kelly (Jeff) Eckel; grandchildren Nikki (Aaron) Haines, Jessie (Dan) Moses, and Richard (Christine) Eckel; and his great grandchildren Molly and Lilly Moses whom he adored. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Neil E. Downs II; brothers Richard Downs, Donald "Butch" Downs; sisters Suzanne Rodgers and Jacklyn Kopp.

Visitation will be at 10:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am, at the Maumee United Methodist Church, Maumee on Monday, September 30, 2019. Burial will be private.

The family asks that donations be made in Neil's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Maumee United Methodist Church.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.