Neil E. Downs
Maumee – Neil E. Downs I, 85, died Thursday September 19, 2019 at The Lakes of Monclova in Maumee, Oh.
Born in Maumee Ohio to Donald and Marian (Wotton) Downs, he leaves his wife of 65 years, Shirley (Ferguson) Downs; daughter Kelly (Jeff) Eckel; grandchildren Nikki (Aaron) Haines, Jessie (Dan) Moses, and Richard (Christine) Eckel; and his great grandchildren Molly and Lilly Moses whom he adored. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Neil E. Downs II; brothers Richard Downs, Donald "Butch" Downs; sisters Suzanne Rodgers and Jacklyn Kopp.
Visitation will be at 10:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am, at the Maumee United Methodist Church, Maumee on Monday, September 30, 2019. Burial will be private.
The family asks that donations be made in Neil's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Maumee United Methodist Church.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 27, 2019