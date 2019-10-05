|
|
Neil Frankenhauser
Award-winning Toledo artist Neil Paul Frankenhauser passed away on September 18.
Neil was born December 22nd, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois, but his family soon moved to Toledo, Ohio, where he spent most of his life. Neil graduated from Toledo Central Catholic High School in 1958 and went on to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at Bowling Green State University. Neil attended graduate school at the University of Iowa, where he received a Master of Arts and a Master of Fine Arts, both terminal degrees.
Neil's career as an artist and teacher took him all over the country. In his long lifetime, he taught art classes at the University of Iowa, Wisconsin University, Western Kentucky University, University of Akron, Fresno City College, University of Toledo, the Toledo Museum of Art, and the Monroe Community College Whitman Center. His work exists in over 200 private, corporate and institutional collections throughout the United States, including two large wall murals at the Toledo Zoo. Neil's expressive use of color defined his unique painting style.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dean Allen Frankenhauser. He is survived by his sons, Nels K. (Nickie) Frankenhauser, Nicholas J. (Madeline) Frankenhauser and his daughter, Heidi M. Frankenhauser, as well as seven grandchildren, Ean Wolfgang, Keagan Daniel, and Eliana Rose Frankenhauser; Nolan George, Ethan Alan, and Jillian Mae Frankenhauser and Frances Persimmon Boyd. He is also survived by the hundreds of students who were lucky enough to receive his tutelage over the course of his 51-year career.
Notes of condolence may be sent to Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Rd, St. Marys, OH 45885. A memorial art show will be announced at a future date.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 5, 2019