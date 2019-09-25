|
|
Neil Patrick "Mac" McAliskey
Neil Patrick "Mac" McAliskey, age 55, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg where he was surrounded by his loving family.
Neil worked for First Energy as a Communications Technician for 13 years after leaving Northern Ireland where he worked for British Telecom for 25 years. He attended St. Colman's College, Newry, St. Michael's Grammar School, Lurgan and Belfast College of Technology.
Neil will be remembered for his generous, caring and loving nature where he always gave so freely of his time to help others. So many were blessed by his countless unselfish acts, both in Ireland and America.
His many loves included spending time with his family, traveling and watching sports particularly golf and Irish sporting teams compete. He had a huge passion for anything technical and was so excited to have the latest and greatest, most recently including his Tesla. He was a natural problem solver, both at home and at work and loved nothing better than a challenge.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife Julie, his stepsons Jordan and Aaron (Allison), his mother Bernadette and father Colm, his brothers and sisters Michael, Sheila (Tony), Alison, Patrick (Anita) and Brendan (Kathleen), nieces, nephews, friends and wider family circle.
The family will receive guests on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 1-3:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Toledo, Northwest, 4150 West Laskey Rd. - Toledo, OH 43623 with his Funeral Service immediately following at 3:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest back in his home country, St. Colmans Cemetery, Lurgan, Co. Armagh, Northern Ireland.
In Neil's memory, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio who helped Neil and his family greatly.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 25, 2019