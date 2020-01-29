|
Neil R. Root
Neil R. Root, age 77, of Angola, IN and formerly of Sylvania, died January 26, 2020, in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was born July 20, 1942, in Toledo to the late Roger and Catherine (Besancon) Root. Neil graduated from Burnham High School and put his love of automobiles and auto care into starting his own business. He owned and operated R & R Auto Parts in Sylvania for more than 30 years and Point Place Auto Parts for nearly 20 years. Neil also raced modified cars at Toledo Speedway. He also loved spending time at his house on Lake Jimmerson in Angola, Indiana boating, fishing and snow mobile riding. He was an avid football fan, especially of the Colts and Buckeyes. Neil held longtime memberships in the Moose and the Masonic Lodges in both Toledo and Indiana. He was "full of life" and found his greatest joy in time spent with family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 35 years, Cynthia; children, William (Gina) and David (Beverly) Root; grandchildren, Justin and Matthew; five great grandchildren; and brother, Dennis (Joann) Root. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Root; grandson, Christopher Root; and sister, Virgina Stanz.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday from 4-8 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020. Burial will follow at Ravine Cemetery, Sylvania.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the or .
Published in The Blade on Jan. 29, 2020