Services Engle-Shook Funeral Home and Crematory - Tiffin 135 North Washington Street Tiffin , OH 44883 (419) 447-1221 Resources More Obituaries for Nellie Alsip Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nellie Alsip

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) TIFFIN - Nellie Alsip, an educator known for challenging students and family members on reading and career choices, who was a mother of five when she entered college, died May 9 in the Tiffin home of Jenny and John Bowen, her daughter and son-in-law. She was 90.



The longtime Tiffin resident died of renal failure, her family said.



She'd worked in her parents' restaurant, serving and cooking, and at Columbian High School in food service. Her husband, Blair, managed a lumber company. She realized the need for additional family income. Instead of pursuing just any job, Mrs. Alsip, then 39, went to Bowling Green State University, from which she received a bachelor's degree in elementary education and library science.



"Mom was always about education," daughter Julie Graf said. "She pushed it with us, and she probably felt she wanted to set a good example."



Mrs. Alsip was a first and second grade teacher at St. Joseph School during seven years on the faculty.



"She was extremely nurturing and extremely patient," daughter Jenny said. "My oldest grandson, Colten, just finished first grade. She got to hear him read. She was thrilled."



Mrs. Alsip retired in 1990 as head librarian at Mohawk High School near Sycamore, where she worked for 13 years. She supervised student library aides; she conducted an orientation for all English classes and supervised student research. Students wearing T-shirts with inappropriate language had the choice of turning their shirt inside out or staying out of the library.



"She was a tough cookie and didn't take any guff," her daughter Jenny said.



Mrs. Alsip offered guidance on the type and quantity of reading matter and "would challenge them about the choices they were making for their lives," daughter Julie said.



Daughter Jenny said: "She helped open up their minds to learning other things."



That extended beyond the school setting.



"I think she influenced not only her children and us," granddaughter Abby Marchisio said, "but also other parts of our family - the children of her brothers and sisters."



Mrs. Alsip urged daughter Jenny, also an educator, to join her in getting a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Ashland University.



"We stuck it out together, and I'm pretty sure if it hadn't been for Mom, I wouldn't have finished," daughter Jenny said.



She helped out her husband in his antique shop, Blair's Attic, and was a supporter of preserving Seneca County's historic 19th-century courthouse. She was a community volunteer and a former officer in the League of Women Voters. Exchanging political views had been a family pastime; her late brother Robin Turner served in the Ohio General Assembly.



"She was very into the political scene and making the world a good place," daughter Julie said. "She loved a good intellectual conversation."



She was born Aug. 2, 1928, in Morris Fork, Ky., to Mary and S. Taulbee Turner. Her father as a boy was a "junior home kid" as alumni of the National Orphans' Home in Tiffin called themselves. She was 4 when the family returned to Tiffin. She was a 1946 graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School.



She and Meredith Blair Alsip married June 21, 1947. He died Nov. 25, 2010. A son, Russell, died in 1983.



Surviving are her daughters, Mary McCall, Julie Graf, and Jennifer Bowen; son, Andrew Alsip; sister, Ruth Steven, five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Engle-Shook Funeral Home, Tiffin.



The family suggests tributes to the Tiffin-Seneca Public Library; Trinity United Church of Christ, where she was a member, or Bridge Hospice.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries