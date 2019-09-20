|
Nelson E. Henry
Nelson E. Henry, 82 of Elmore, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Riverview Healthcare Campus, Oak Harbor, Ohio. He was born in Elmore on March 2, 1937, a son of L.R. & Odessa (Neeb) Henry. At age 16, Nelson joined his father in the operation of the construction business, L.R. Henry & Son. After his father's retirement, he took over the firm. Nelson enjoyed attending sprint car races, and working in his garden, supplying his family and friends with produce. He also was a good cook, especially known for his smoked meats and other items. Nelson was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves from 1962-65. On September 14, 1963, he married the former Betty A. Gnepper, and she preceded him in death on January 24, 2016.
Nelson is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Steve) Lockhart, Elmore, and Terri (Tim) Romberg, Orlando, Florida; grandchildren, Matthew Romberg and Cody (Hannah) Lockhart; step grandson, Chad Lockhart; great-grandchildren, Swayzie and Sylvie Lockhart; and step great-grandchildren, Ayden and Faith Lockhart. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Henry, and sister, Jeanette Leutz.
Friends may call from 2-8 PM Sunday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel, 19550 W. S.R. 51, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday. Rev. John W. Bock will officiate, and interment will follow at Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a . Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa
Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements and ncourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 20, 2019