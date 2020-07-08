1/1
Nelson Schulak
Nelson Schulak

Nelson Schulak, a lifelong resident of the Toledo area, son of Morton and Blossom Schulak, died on July 6th. 2020. Nelson was a talented educator of diesel and automotive technology who not only trained mechanics for Navistar, GM and Ford, but also students at Woodward High School in Toledo. Nelson was an outgoing person who enjoyed great food and spirits, and conversations with all kinds of people.

Through his work, he was able to travel throughout the United States and five continents.

Nelson leaves behind sisters. Ann Duez (Wayne) and Libby Bissell (Brent) and children. Christopher Borrell, Alicia Simpson and Kelly Homrich.

His visitation and a memorial service is combined with that of his mother Blossom, at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 10 am until services at 10:30 am.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
9
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

