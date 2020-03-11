|
|
Nelva Lee Steinecker
Nelva Lee Steinecker, 90, of Perrysburg, OH died on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Perrysburg Commons surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 20, 1929 in Perrysburg to Edmond G. Vimond and Erma B. (Sherwood) Oman and she married Robert E. Steinecker on May 27, 1951 also in Perrysburg.
Nelva was a lifelong resident of Perrysburg and graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1947. After high school she went on to work for Citizen's Bank where she met Robert, and they shared 57 years together. Nelva was a member of Grace Church, formerly Grace United Methodist Church, where she was very active, especially with the church funeral dinners. She started the church nursery and ran it for 10 years, then went on to be the church secretary for over 15 years, retiring in 1992. Nelva was a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital as well as Hospice and served on the board of the PSU Food Pantry. She enjoyed traveling with husband, Robert, to such destinations as Europe, Israel, China, Russia and Hawaii.
Nelva is survived by her loving children, David N. (Devorah) Steinecker, Cynthia L. (Ronny) Richards, Robert K. (Melissa) Steinecker and Thomas N. (Julie) Steinecker; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and half-sister, Jeannie Bumpus.
Friends will be received on Thursday, March 12, 2020 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133). Visitation will continue on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in Grace Church, 601 East Boundary Street, Perrysburg, OH 43551. A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held privately at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Robert Steinecker Scholarship Fund (Perrysburg High School), Perrysburg Christians United and Heartland Hospice. Condolences can be shared at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020