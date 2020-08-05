1/1
Nettie Beverly Taylor
Nettie Beverly Taylor

Nettie Beverly Taylor, 92, wife of the late M L Taylor, Sr., passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Swanton Valley Care Center.

Nettie is survived by her five children, M L Jr. (Mae Pearl) Taylor, Pamela Taylor, Kenny (Lee Ann) Taylor, Robert Taylor and Jeffery Taylor; sister, Odie M. Stewart; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 4 nieces; 3 nephews and many other family members and friends.

Services will be private due to the coronavirus (covid-19), interment Forest Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.

http://www.dalefh.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
