Nettie Beverly Taylor
Nettie Beverly Taylor, 92, wife of the late M L Taylor, Sr., passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Swanton Valley Care Center.
Nettie is survived by her five children, M L Jr. (Mae Pearl) Taylor, Pamela Taylor, Kenny (Lee Ann) Taylor, Robert Taylor and Jeffery Taylor; sister, Odie M. Stewart; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 4 nieces; 3 nephews and many other family members and friends.
Services will be private due to the coronavirus (covid-19), interment Forest Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.http://www.dalefh.com