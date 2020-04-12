The Blade Obituaries
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
Neutrice Mattie Reed


1931 - 2020
Neutrice Mattie Reed Obituary
Neutrice Mattie Reed

Neutrice Mattie Reed was born April 7, 1931 in Maybeury, WV to Grover Cleveland Reed and Julia Pettis Reed. She quietly departed this life on April 3, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia.

In Bluefield, WV, Neutrice attained her early Christian education at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. She received her childhood education at Maybeury Elementary, Alcott Middle, and then graduated from Park Central High School in 1950.

After she received her B.A. in elementary education from West Virginia State College in 1956, she moved to Toledo, OH where she began her teaching career, serving 43 years in the Toledo school system. Neutrice had a deep love for the children she taught her entire career.

Neutrice was faithful in her Christian work faithfully serving at Third Baptist Church in various capacities such as the Missionary Society, the Sunday School Board, Deaconess Board and Vacation Bible school.

Neutrice was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings. Those she leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memories are a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
