Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Neva "Pauline" Blankenship


1933 - 2019
Neva "Pauline" Blankenship Obituary
Neva "Pauline" Blankenship

Neva "Pauline" Blankenship, age 86, of Toledo, passed away at home on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1933, in Lamar, MO, to George and Edna (Mallard) Morey. Neva's places of employment included Craft Master, Ransom & Randolf, and Ameristop - where she worked for 25 years in the Deli Department and made the best subs. She retired at age 82. Neva grew up on a 5 acre farm in Missouri and loved it. She was a phenomenal cook, with gravies being her specialty. Her mashed potatoes and gravy were the best - ever! A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

Neva is survived by her son, Herman (Kim) Blankenship Jr.; daughters, Peggy (Joe) Slawinski and Judith Lowrey; grandchildren, Jody and Barb Blankenship, James and Melanie Blankenship, Joshua and Melissa Blankenship, Nicole Slawinski and Chad (Alemenia "Ali") Slawinski; great-grandchildren, Carsyn, Sydney, J.J., River, Michael, Nathan, and Aubree; sister, Gloria May McCully; and brother, Franklin Earl Morey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman E. Blankenship Sr.; sisters, Maxine Obert, Alice Rosetta Rall and Reba Lucille Fanning; and brother, Lauren Edward Morey.

Visitation will be Friday, November 29 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Service will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Rob Nusbaum presiding. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park.

Memorial tributes may be given to a . Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2019
