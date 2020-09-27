1/
Neva J. Klostermeier
1944 - 2020
Neva J. Klostermeier

Neva Klostermeier, 75, passed away on September 16, 2020. She was born on November 20, 1944 to Dorothy and John Hurst in Toledo.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert; children, Lisa (Lenny) Tracy and Robert (Heather); grandchildren; great grandchildren; sister, Vivian Shelton; extended family and friends.

In keeping with Neva's wishes, there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
