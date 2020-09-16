1/
Neysa Ellen Seed
Neysa Ellen Seed

Neysa Ellen Seed died September 8, 2020 at Aspen Grove Assisted Living facility, in Lambertville, MI.

Visitation will be held at Boulevard Christian Church, (7041 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania, OH) on Saturday, September 19, 2020 after 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Toledo Memorial Park. Social distancing observable and masks are required.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Lutheran Social Services of NW Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fothdorfmeyer.com


Published in The Blade from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
11:00 AM
Boulevard Christian Church
SEP
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Boulevard Christian Church
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
Neysa was a very kind person even with all the health challenges she went through. It takes a strong will to go through all that she did. My prayers are with the family. Now she is no longer in pain and can sing with the angels.
Robin Wexler
Friend
September 15, 2020
Dear Mr Seed and Family, Growing up in the Longfellow neighborhood, my siblings and I spent time at your home playing and enjoying summer days. As I looked at Mrs Seed's picture in the Blade and read her obituary, I was taken back to that simpler time. Even as a child I knew she was a special lady and a wonderful mother. So kind and giving, with a wonderful laugh. She was the kind of role model every child needs, the kind of person that can change lives. May she rest in peace and her memory last with all of you.
Pam Arman Eichner
Neighbor
September 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about Neysa .but rest assure I know she is with Jesus walking around singing in heaven all day . She earned her wings so rest well oh faithful servant!!! You both were always my friend missing you both dearly humblely Michael& Barbara Self
Michael Self
Friend
September 14, 2020
Jane Diehl
September 14, 2020
Ron, Katy and I loved spending holidays at Aniese and Neysa's house. There were always new relatives to meet and new foods to try in their beautiful large basement. Most of all, we enjoyed the friendly atmosphere we felt from Aniese and Neysa, with their love for us all. Whether we were playing ping pong after, or playing a card game in the kitchen, we felt we were always welcome and loved. Aniese, sister-in-law Kathi, and my brother Tom, we are so sorry for your loss, which feels like our loss too. We are praying for you and love you always, even when we can't get together.
Jane Diehl
Family
September 13, 2020
Alway’s loved spending time with her as I worked, our relationship evolved over time to more like family.She always spoke of her children and grandchildren I feel as if I have known about their lives for years.She was so proud of her family,and the love between Neysa and Aniese was wonderful to see.Neysa has made a special place in my heart forever.I have been so blessed to have this family a part of my life ❤
Joanie Bauman
Friend
September 13, 2020
Mr. Seed, Kathy, Sue and Ed and your families. In spite of the sadness of your loss you certainly have cause for a deep sense of joy for a life so reverently and fully lived in service to all. I will always remember Mrs. Seed with great respect and am thankful for influences such as hers in my life. May you all have peace and a sense of celebration at this time.
John Lauback
September 13, 2020
My Mother, Honey, grew up next door to Neysa. They were lucky to stay in contact with each other through the years. That is true friendship. Prayers.
Laura Gray
Friend
September 13, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful and dynamic lady.
Mike Erskine
Friend
September 11, 2020
Even in the face of pain and discomfort Neysa was so kind and always interested in others lives and well being. Her Grace and 68 years of Marriage are Role Models to us all. May you rest in peace.
Kevin Bush II
Friend
September 11, 2020
May the peace of God comfort you.
Don Spiegel
Friend
