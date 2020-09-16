Neysa Ellen Seed
Neysa Ellen Seed died September 8, 2020 at Aspen Grove Assisted Living facility, in Lambertville, MI.
Visitation will be held at Boulevard Christian Church, (7041 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania, OH) on Saturday, September 19, 2020 after 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Toledo Memorial Park. Social distancing observable and masks are required.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Lutheran Social Services of NW Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fothdorfmeyer.com