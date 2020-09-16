Ron, Katy and I loved spending holidays at Aniese and Neysa's house. There were always new relatives to meet and new foods to try in their beautiful large basement. Most of all, we enjoyed the friendly atmosphere we felt from Aniese and Neysa, with their love for us all. Whether we were playing ping pong after, or playing a card game in the kitchen, we felt we were always welcome and loved. Aniese, sister-in-law Kathi, and my brother Tom, we are so sorry for your loss, which feels like our loss too. We are praying for you and love you always, even when we can't get together.

Jane Diehl

Family