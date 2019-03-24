Nicholas Alexander Rowland



Nicholas A. Rowland, 18, of Swanton, OH, died March 19, 2019. He was born May 25, 2000 and adopted from Kamchatka, Russia in December 2001. Nicholas was a Senior at Liberty Center High School and attended Four County Career Center. He was studying Law Enforcement. He recently received regional recognition for his skills in law enforcement. Nicholas played the trumpet and was a 5-year Marching Band member. He loved playing football and basketball. He was a Green Bay Packers and Ohio State fan and orange was his favorite color. Nicholas was working as a Click list Team member at Kroger in Waterville.



Survivors include his mother, Martie Rowland, sister, Nadia Rowland, aunts, Brenda DeHart and Lisa Grandowicz, and uncle, Jim (Sharon) Grandowicz. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Rowland, Jr., grandparents, Virginia Ashcraft Rowland and Sylvester Grandowicz and uncles, Gary DeHart and Denny Grandowicz.



Friends and family are invited to visitation at Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, OH on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 2:00 – 7:00p.m. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00p.m. Memorial Contributions are encouraged to Toledo Area Humane Society, 827 Illinois Ave, Maumee, OH 43537 or Four County AdaMhs Board on behalf of the Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition, T-761 Rte 66 Archbold, OH 43502.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019