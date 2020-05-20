Nicholas C. Milasincic
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas C. Milasincic

Nicholas C. Milasincic, 73, of Maumee, OH passed away May 17, 2020. He was born December 15, 1946 to Joseph and Frances (Ravenchak) Milasincic. He served in the U.S. Airforce. Nicholas worked at Chrysler in Perrysburg, OH from 1971-2006.

He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish in Toledo, OH. In his earlier years Nicholas enjoyed tennis & ran marathons. He enjoyed golfing & reading and loved history. He worked hard to provide for his family because that was of utmost importance to him.

He is survived by his children, Amy Milasincic (John Ray) and Nicholas (Amy) Milasincic II; wife of 37 years, Darla (Powell) Milasincic, grandchildren, Joe & Luke Pecsok and Nicholas "Trip" Milasincic III and sisters, Marie Bednarczyk and Caroline Vasko. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe, Matt and Rudy and sisters, Kay, Barbara, and Rosie.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, OH 43614. The Funeral Mass will be private. Father Adam Hertzfeld will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH. We encourage everyone share a fond memory or condolence with the family on our website at www.dunnfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved