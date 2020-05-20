Nicholas C. Milasincic
Nicholas C. Milasincic, 73, of Maumee, OH passed away May 17, 2020. He was born December 15, 1946 to Joseph and Frances (Ravenchak) Milasincic. He served in the U.S. Airforce. Nicholas worked at Chrysler in Perrysburg, OH from 1971-2006.
He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish in Toledo, OH. In his earlier years Nicholas enjoyed tennis & ran marathons. He enjoyed golfing & reading and loved history. He worked hard to provide for his family because that was of utmost importance to him.
He is survived by his children, Amy Milasincic (John Ray) and Nicholas (Amy) Milasincic II; wife of 37 years, Darla (Powell) Milasincic, grandchildren, Joe & Luke Pecsok and Nicholas "Trip" Milasincic III and sisters, Marie Bednarczyk and Caroline Vasko. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe, Matt and Rudy and sisters, Kay, Barbara, and Rosie.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, OH 43614. The Funeral Mass will be private. Father Adam Hertzfeld will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH. We encourage everyone share a fond memory or condolence with the family on our website at www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on May 20, 2020.