Nicholas Cole Fendley



Nicholas Cole Fendley, age 13, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Monday, February 4, 2019 with his loving family by his side at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born on April 13, 2005 to Patricia Fendley and John Eichner in Toledo. Nick was a very charismatic kid who loved Captain America, Minecraft and building things. He enjoyed hockey, cars and Nascar. Nick liked doing puzzles and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all whose hearts he touched, and remembered for his smile and love that he shared.



Nick is survived by his loving mom, Patricia "Trish" (Jeremy) Goldthwaite; dad, John (Amber) Eichner; siblings, Zachary, Michael, Constance, Elistasia, Victoria, Kailee, and Sasha; PawPaw, James A. Fendley; grandma, Robin (Kurt) Zubke; great-grandma, Leah Fager; aunts, Paula "Booga" and Pamela Fendley, Ellen Mahlman and Jennifer Miller; uncle, James Fendley; cousins, James and Taylor Fendley; and many other family members and dear friends.



He was preceded in death by his great-grandma, Bertha Spinks, who always looked at Nick as her "Lil General" and they had an unbreakable bond; also his grandpa, John Fager.



The family will receive guests on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.



The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at the Toledo Children's Hospital, Oncology Dept. especially Jenny, Laura, Ruth, Pam and especially Tabitha for all of their love, care and support given to Nick and our family through this difficult time. We would also like to thank Tiana's Wish, , Child Life, and Launching Larry for one hell of a ride.



To leave a special message for Nick's family, please visit



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019