Nicholas Jon Sass
1966 - 2020
Nicholas Jon Sass

Lt. Colonel Nicholas Jon Sass, 54, of Newport, Michigan, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. Nick was born May 29, 1966, in Toledo, Ohio, to Larry and Kathleen (Roth) Sass. In 1984, he graduated from Clay High School and earned a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Toledo and a Master of Business Administration from Baker College. During his senior year of high school, Nick enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He served in Iraq and numerous duty stations throughout the world as an Amphibious Assault Vehicle Specialist. Throughout his life, Nick enjoyed spending time on Lake Erie and collecting toy soldiers. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and played many years in the Detroit Men's Senior Baseball League.

Nick is survived by his beloved wife, Susan; mother, Kathleen; father, Larry (Lynn) Sass; son, Matthew Sass; daughter, Dana Sass; step-children, Emily (Justin) Hemminger, Jacob (Alayna Roth) Belcik, and Andrew (Toni Tristan) Belcik; loving Opa to his grandchildren, Jude, Jolene, Vincent, Hudson, and one on the way; sister, Sandy (Troy) Anthony; brother, Scott (Melanie) Sass; along with 2 nephews; many loving family members and friends.

Private funeral services will be livestreamed via Calvary Lutheran Church Facebook page Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 11:00 am. Interment: Arlington National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in the form of contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project or Calvary Lutheran Church, Northwood. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
November 28, 2020
Nick was a team mate of mine on the MSBL Arizona Diamond Back's. He was a great team mate and always a positive role model for everyone. He was one Gung-ho Marine! Oorah! RIP dear brother!
rodney ritter
Friend
