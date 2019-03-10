Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Monica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Lawrence "Papa" Monica


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nicholas Lawrence "Papa" Monica

Nicholas Lawrence Monica "Papa," age 99, of Toledo, Ohio passed away at home with his family by his side on March 7, 2019. Nicholas was born May 19, 1919 in Tiffin, Ohio to Frank and Philomena Monaco.

Soon after high school he began boxing professionally. His crowning achievement was when he won the Golden Gloves Championship in Madison Square Gardens. He married the love of his life Mary Besase in June of 1941. Nick joined the United States Armed Forces in 1942 serving in the Philippines, Belgium, France, England, and the European Theatre during WWII. In 1946 he was honorably discharged, rising to the rank of Master Sergeant.

Nick worked as a tool and dye maker with Doehler-Jarvis Inc. He was a proud owner of Toledo Tomato Distributors. Later he worked alongside his son, owner of Sunshine Market and Deli. Nick was also a private investigator and insurance investigator from 1982 to 1992. He was an avid gardener and was very proud to be the caretaker of the plants at Nick and Jimmy's Restaurants well into his 90s. His hobbies included golfing with his sons, cooking, gardening, and was the Biggest Ohio State Buckeyes fan, never missing a game. Nick loved spending time with his family and friends sharing all of his stories making everyone laugh till the end. He loved telling stories to his beloved granddaughter Janae, she will cherish those stories forever.

In addition to his parents, Nick was also preceded in death by Mary, his loving wife of 58 years; 2 Brothers, 5 Sisters and Grandson, Andrew Monica. He will be greatly missed by his Children, Nick Jr. (Sheila) Monica, Frank (Nita) Monica, Tana (Dan) Snyder and Mike (Christine Crawford) Monica; Grandchildren, Jason Monica, Michael Monica Jr., Charles (Amber Glenn) Monica, Cameron Walker, Annelisa Monica, Janae Crawford Monica, Annie (Greg) Kinney, Jill (Garth) Williams, Dan Snyder Jr. and Karey (Lou) Galambos; Great-Grandchildren, Nicholas Monica, Jude and Jesse Walker, Kody and Megan Galambos, Anya Williams, Noah Kinney, and Rebecca Kinney; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2:00 ~ 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. Toledo, Oh 43623, (419) 473-0300. A Military presentation will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a Funeral service to follow.

A special thanks to his "Angel" caregivers, Megan, Laura, Jeannie, Alana, and Breyonna; who went above and beyond to care for our father. Also to all the nurses and aides at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and friend Denny, thank you for always lending a helping hand.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of NWO in Nick's memory.

To leave a special message for Nicholas's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now