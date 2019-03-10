Nicholas Lawrence "Papa" Monica



Nicholas Lawrence Monica "Papa," age 99, of Toledo, Ohio passed away at home with his family by his side on March 7, 2019. Nicholas was born May 19, 1919 in Tiffin, Ohio to Frank and Philomena Monaco.



Soon after high school he began boxing professionally. His crowning achievement was when he won the Golden Gloves Championship in Madison Square Gardens. He married the love of his life Mary Besase in June of 1941. Nick joined the United States Armed Forces in 1942 serving in the Philippines, Belgium, France, England, and the European Theatre during WWII. In 1946 he was honorably discharged, rising to the rank of Master Sergeant.



Nick worked as a tool and dye maker with Doehler-Jarvis Inc. He was a proud owner of Toledo Tomato Distributors. Later he worked alongside his son, owner of Sunshine Market and Deli. Nick was also a private investigator and insurance investigator from 1982 to 1992. He was an avid gardener and was very proud to be the caretaker of the plants at Nick and Jimmy's Restaurants well into his 90s. His hobbies included golfing with his sons, cooking, gardening, and was the Biggest Ohio State Buckeyes fan, never missing a game. Nick loved spending time with his family and friends sharing all of his stories making everyone laugh till the end. He loved telling stories to his beloved granddaughter Janae, she will cherish those stories forever.



In addition to his parents, Nick was also preceded in death by Mary, his loving wife of 58 years; 2 Brothers, 5 Sisters and Grandson, Andrew Monica. He will be greatly missed by his Children, Nick Jr. (Sheila) Monica, Frank (Nita) Monica, Tana (Dan) Snyder and Mike (Christine Crawford) Monica; Grandchildren, Jason Monica, Michael Monica Jr., Charles (Amber Glenn) Monica, Cameron Walker, Annelisa Monica, Janae Crawford Monica, Annie (Greg) Kinney, Jill (Garth) Williams, Dan Snyder Jr. and Karey (Lou) Galambos; Great-Grandchildren, Nicholas Monica, Jude and Jesse Walker, Kody and Megan Galambos, Anya Williams, Noah Kinney, and Rebecca Kinney; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



The family will receive guests Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2:00 ~ 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. Toledo, Oh 43623, (419) 473-0300. A Military presentation will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a Funeral service to follow.



A special thanks to his "Angel" caregivers, Megan, Laura, Jeannie, Alana, and Breyonna; who went above and beyond to care for our father. Also to all the nurses and aides at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and friend Denny, thank you for always lending a helping hand.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of NWO in Nick's memory.



