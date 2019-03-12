Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Service 6:00 PM At Funeral Home Resources More Obituaries for Nicholas Monica Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nicholas Lawrence "Papa" Monica

1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Nicholas Lawrence "Papa" Monica, a World War II veteran who served in both the Pacific and European theaters and who later ran a tomato distribution company before becoming an investigator in private and insurance matters, died Thursday at his home in Toledo. He was 99.



His daughter, Tana Snyder, said he died of organ failure related to old age.



He was born May 19, 1919, in Tiffin to Frank and Philomena Monaco. He later began going by the surname Monica because announcers often mispronounced his original name during a career in amateur boxing for some years after high school.



"He just kept it that way because that's how he was known," Mrs. Snyder said.



He stopped boxing when the war broke out and joined the U.S. Army in 1942. Son Frank Monica said his father was a tank commander in the Philippines and later worked with heavy ordnance in Europe, driving and repairing tanks and maintaining heavy artillery.



The younger Mr. Monica said his father invented a small breech-lock device for a howitzer cannon.



"He was just messing around in the ordnance department and figured out a way to prevent the recoil from hurting soldiers after they fired them," he said.



He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, but did not talk to family about his service aside from sharing a few funny stories, his son said.



Mr. Monica was honorably discharged in 1946 as a master sergeant. After the war, he worked as a tool and die maker with Doehler-Jarvis, Inc., and ran a small tomato distribution route on the side. That route grew into the Toledo Tomato Distributors, which he ran for about six years.



"The whole family worked in that field," Mrs. Snyder said. "We used to distribute tomatoes to all the stores."



He then helped the younger Mr. Monica at his business, Sunshine Market and Deli, for a time before becoming a private investigator and an insurance investigator from 1982 to 1992.



"He enjoyed it a lot," the younger Mr. Monica said. "He just liked the adrenaline and staying active."



Mrs. Snyder said her father's most cherished job was caring for the plants at Nick and Jimmy's restaurants, which he continued doing into his 90s.



"He was always a worker," she said. "He never really stopped."



Mr. Monica loved gardening, and was especially adept at growing tomatoes and green onions. His trick was to give the plants names and talk to them.



"They always seemed to respond to him," Mr. Monica said. "He had plants named Elizabeth and Betty and Margaret. His lady plants always seemed to produce."



Mr. Monica also loved cooking. His family came from Naples, and he often spent hours making homemade spaghetti sauce and meatballs following recipes handed down through the generations.



After marrying Mary Besase in 1941, whose family came from Sicily, the household had many dinnertime wars over which style of Italian food to cook.



"Growing up, it was the battle between husband and wife to make the sauce this way or that way," Mrs. Snyder said. "Some of [the dinners] were like the 'Sopranos.' "



Mr. Monica was also the family storyteller, telling tales from his childhood and his various experiences over the years, like that of his boxing match at Madison Square Garden.



"I can remember laying in bed with him telling stories every night," Mrs. Snyder said. "He had so many stories, and he remembered everything. He loved talking to people, loved making them laugh. We laughed so much."



He also enjoyed golfing and was an avid fan of the Ohio State University Buckeyes, never missing a game.



Surviving are sons Nicholas Jr., Frank, and Mike Monica; daughter Tana Snyder; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Newcomer Northwest chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. in Toledo. A military presentation begins at 6 p.m. with a funeral service to follow.



The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



This is a news story by Alexandra Mester. Contact her at [email protected] or 419-724-6066. Published in The Blade on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.