|
|
Nicholas Robert "Nick" Vanetta
Nicholas Robert "Nick" Vanetta, age 27, of Toledo, passed away September 27, 2019. Nick was born September 14, 1992 in Toledo to William and Joanne (Kwiatkowski) Vanetta.
Nick has always had a love for bikes. BMX and dirt bike racing was a lifelong passion. He had made lasting friendships through his riding. Nick's newest passion was being a great father. He was employed with the Carpenters Union 351, proud to be working toward his family's future. Nick always had a joke to tell and made friends wherever he went.
Nick leaves behind the love of his life, Aliza Skiver and their daughter, Adalynn; his mother, Joanne Vanetta; father, William Vanetta; sister, Michelle (Adam) Jaworski and his nieces Kylie, Brenna and Abigail.
The family will receive guests Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with a Celebration of Life starting at 11:00 a.m.
Nick wanted nothing more than to be a great father and to provide for his family. A Trust Fund has been established for Adalynn and his second daughter expected in December. We ask that in lieu of flowers you consider a Memorial Contribution to the family to help in funding the Trust.
To leave a special message for Nick's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 3, 2019