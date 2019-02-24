Nicolas Gloria, Jr.



Nicolas Gloria, Jr., 74, of Oregon passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 surrounded by those who loved him. He was born December 26, 1944 in Carrizo Springs, Texas to Nicolas, Sr. and Eloisa (Patlan) Gloria. He worked at the Sun Oil refinery for many years prior to his retirement, but was known to most as the co-owner, along with his wife Nancy, of Nick and Nancy's Tap Room in Walbridge and Rosebuds Tavern in Oregon.



Nicolas will be remembered as a kind, gentle, and patient man. His quick wit and generous spirit made him a friend to all. Everyone who knew Nick has a story to tell of how he touched their lives. He was always there with a smile and a helping hand for anyone who needed it. His devotion to his family was always his first priority and his loyalty to those he loved renowned.



Nicolas is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Gloria; son, Bret Gloria; granddaughters, Gabriella Collinsworth, Emma Herrick, Isobela Gloria, Rosa Gloria, Eloisa Gloria; siblings, Irene Martinez, Henry (Ruth) Gloria, Sylvia (Santos) Silva; nieces, Gilda Caudill, Karen (Cordyon) Brown, Alicia Gloria.



He was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Juarez, Louis Gloria, Jesusa Castillion, Raul (Joe) Gloria, and Delia Gloria.



All services for Nicolas will be private.



Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019