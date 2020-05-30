Nicolas "Nick" Gomez
Nicolas "Nick" Gomez, 91, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at ProMedica Bay Park Community Hospital, Oregon. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 23, 1928 to Nicolas and Anita (Rodriguez) Gomez.
He quit school in the 8th grade at the age of 13 to work full time at his family owned business "Gomez's Garage." His dad had passed away and he was the oldest boy so he had to help take care of the family alongside his mother. At 17, he went into the U.S. Navy. He proudly served for 2 years, receiving an Honorable Discharge and a WWII Victory Medal.
Nick came up from San Antonio to buy a car. Instead he met the love of his life, Thelma. He never returned to San Antonio. They celebrated 70 years of marriage this past March. She was and always will be number one in his eyes. He was in the nursing home the past 2 1/2 years and went through a lot of physical pain. He still put her first, trying to take care of her from his bed.
His hobby was his family. He worked 2-3 jobs at times to support his family. He did not take time for fun activities for himself. His fun time was our annual family vacations. He would go 6 weeks and travel the country. It started with a pull behind camper. Then it expanded to an RV. Dad and Mom would plan trips. We would stop along the way to any place that sparked our interest because it was all about what his kids wanted.
Nick loved music and he loved to dance. He taught Robin to dance as a kid. She would stand on his toes. They continued to dance together at family functions. Nick was a family man and would always put his family first.
Nick is survived by his wife, Thelma (Rose); children, Arlene (Dale) Ragland, Phillip Gomez and Robin Miller; grandchildren, Brian and Andrew (Isabel) Gomez and Dustin and Austin Flores; great-grandchildren, Andrew Gomez Jr. and Daniel Gomez; and 1 sister, Mercedes (Apolino) Santos. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicolas and Anita Gomez; brothers, Rudolfo and Juan Gomez; and sister, Felipe Benavides.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at the Clay Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Shriners Hospital for Children. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
A special thank you to Jessica, Smiley, Ryan and Tessa from the Genoa Care Center and the other staff who made dad smile. Thank you to the staff at Promedica Bay Park Community Hospital for your care and compassion at a time when we couldn't physically be there.
Published in The Blade from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.