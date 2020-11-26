1/1
Nicolasa E. Espinoza
1937 - 2020
Nicolasa E. Espinoza

Nicolasa R. Espinoza, 83, of Toledo, Ohio passed away at her home on Monday, November 23, 2020. Nicolasa was born in Carrizo Springs, Texas on September 10, 1937 to Gacinto and Marta (Santoya) Rosales.

Nicolasa moved from Texas with her husband and started a family on Toledo's Eastside in the early 60's. Her husband passed away in 1979 and she found herself having to raise four children on her own. She went to work at Jobst manufacturing in East Toledo. As a testimony to her drive and hard work ethic, having only a grade school education, she worked her way up to a supervisor position. She remained there for over 20 years then went to work for MetoKote and finally retired in 2005.

Nicolasa lived life to the fullest, her favorite pastime was dancing, especially the Cumbia. She was an amazing Mother, devout Catholic, and was an active member of Good Shepherd Church.

Nicolasa is survived by her children, Paul Oscar Espinoza, David Espinoza, Luis (Melissa) Espinoza and Anna Marie (Kelly) Hurley; 18 grandchildren; and 32 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orelio Espinoza; and 11 siblings.

Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m, with a prayer service conducted by the family at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Monday November 30 at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Nicolasa's name can be directed to Little Sisters of the Poor.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
NOV
29
Prayer Service
01:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
NOV
30
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of your mother's passing she a wonderful lady and a lot of fun to be around, may she rest in peace.
Jon Givens
