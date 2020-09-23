1/1
Nicole Marie Newbury
Nicole Marie Newbury

Nicole Marie Newbury left us too soon on July 15, 2020. She was only 49 years young.

Nicky is missed very dearly by her father, Jerome Newbury; her mother, Cynthia Guilliams; sons, Caid and Preston Shaffer; and by numerous relatives and friends. Preceded in the afterlife by her beloved husband, Randall in 2019.

How could I say enough about her to anyone? She is and was a beautiful, kind person. My sweet daughter leaves behind a trail of tears. Baby Nicky, I can only pray you found peace with our loved ones on the other side, kiss them and Oscar for me, I love you forever and more, Dad.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 23 to Sep. 29, 2020.
