Nicole Marie Newbury



Nicole Marie Newbury left us too soon on July 15, 2020. She was only 49 years young.



Nicky is missed very dearly by her father, Jerome Newbury; her mother, Cynthia Guilliams; sons, Caid and Preston Shaffer; and by numerous relatives and friends. Preceded in the afterlife by her beloved husband, Randall in 2019.



How could I say enough about her to anyone? She is and was a beautiful, kind person. My sweet daughter leaves behind a trail of tears. Baby Nicky, I can only pray you found peace with our loved ones on the other side, kiss them and Oscar for me, I love you forever and more, Dad.





