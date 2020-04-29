Nicole Yvonne Rush
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicole Yvonne Rush Nicole Yvonne Rush, age 38, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was an amazing mother to Alexander Moyer; a loving sister to Jason (Nicole) Rush, Chellise Stewart, Cierra (Shawn) Daniel, Caprice Johnson, Kylie Johnson, Abigail Johnson-Hack and a wonderful daughter to Annette and Virgil Johnson. She enjoyed life, a free spirit and self confessed hippy with a warrior's heart.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Anna
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved