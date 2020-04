Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Nicole's life story with friends and family

Share Nicole's life story with friends and family

Nicole Yvonne Rush Nicole Yvonne Rush, age 38, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was an amazing mother to Alexander Moyer; a loving sister to Jason (Nicole) Rush, Chellise Stewart, Cierra (Shawn) Daniel, Caprice Johnson, Kylie Johnson, Abigail Johnson-Hack and a wonderful daughter to Annette and Virgil Johnson. She enjoyed life, a free spirit and self confessed hippy with a warrior's heart.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store