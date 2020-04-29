Or Copy this URL to Share

Nicole Yvonne Rush Nicole Yvonne Rush, age 38, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was an amazing mother to Alexander Moyer; a loving sister to Jason (Nicole) Rush, Chellise Stewart, Cierra (Shawn) Daniel, Caprice Johnson, Kylie Johnson, Abigail Johnson-Hack and a wonderful daughter to Annette and Virgil Johnson. She enjoyed life, a free spirit and self confessed hippy with a warrior's heart.

