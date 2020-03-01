Home

Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111

Nila J. "Nina" Gilliland


1938 - 2020
Nila J. "Nina" Gilliland Obituary
Nila J. "Nina" Gilliland

Nila J. "Nina" Gilliland, 81, of Toledo, OH, passed away on February 19, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Toledo in the presence of her loving family. She was born on May 4, 1938, in Detroit, MI, to Eugene and Ruth (Bedford) Rusher and Nila married Gale W. "PaPa" Gilliland.

She retired from Toledo Hospital after many years of service as a Supervisor of Housekeeping.

Nila enjoyed bingo, poker and going to the casino; basically anything to do with gambling she was there.

Nila is survived by her loving children, Dierdre (Mark) Bahls and Eugene (Dawn) Wood; grandchildren, Josh, Noah, Carl and Chris; great-grandchildren, Mayci, Lexi, Kendall, Aurora and Aryssa; and sister, Genie (Donald) Sanford. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gale; siblings, Linda Smith and Bill Rusher. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

A private family service for burial will be held at Toledo Memorial Park with a memorial service to follow. Date is still undetermined. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419-269-1111) Condolences may be shared at:

blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
