Niles P. Menard
Niles P. Menard, age 72, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on December 17, 1947, to the late DeNorth and Evelyn Menard.
Niles was proud to be an Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He worked for 35 years at Techneglas, and retired from Sofo Foods in 2016. He enjoyed woodworking, and was able to fix anything and everything. Never meeting a stranger, Niles could make friends with anyone who crossed his path. He was loving and supportive, spending time with his family, and attended many of his grandchildren's sporting events. Niles traveled all over the USA, as well as, East Germany, and Russia for his employer. With his free time, he enjoyed golfing, boating, riding ATVs, roller skating, and coaching softball. His Father's Day golf outings and family soccer games were some of his treasured memories.
Left to cherish Niles' memory is his wife of 48 years, Cheryl Menard; children, Kristin (Jason) Gedert, Tiffany (John) Schuerman, and Kimberly (Jared) Reichert; grandchildren, Kendall, Kayla, Jackson, Lauren, Joshua, Kaden, Ethan, and Grayson; sister, Nancy Carl; and many nieces and nephews. Niles was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Kenneth Carl.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, Heavenly Harvest, or Toledo Rose Society.
Family will be receiving guests from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43614 (419 381 1900). Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43614. Niles will be laid to rest at Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery.
To share memories and condolences with Niles' family please visit our website.www.NewcomerToledo.com