Nilza E. Yap
Nilza E. Yap, 77, passed from this life on Saturday, July 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was active until her last days taking daily walks to admire flowers in her beautiful garden. For over 35 years, Nilza worked alongside her husband, Dr. Antonio C. Yap, caring for over 25,000 families as a registered nurse and manager of their pediatric practice. As a mother of four children, Nilza was committed to her family and community. She was active in volunteer activities for her children at Ladyfield School, Notre Dame Academy and St. John's High School. She was an advocate for health care in serving on the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary Board, working with the American Diabetes Association to provide education to migrant communities and volunteering on medical missions worldwide. Being very proud of her ethnicity, Nilza helped fellow immigrants through her work with the International Institute and the Filipino Association of Toledo. Nilza celebrated life to its fullest. But as busy as she was, there was always an amazing home cooked dinner every night awaiting her family and summer vacations on Kiawah Island.
In her later years, Nilza loved to travel abroad where she always met with family members, new friends and new adventures. A few of her favorite destinations included the Philippines, Hong Kong, China, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Thailand and the Bahamas. Without a doubt, her laughter and ornery behavior will be missed by all that knew and loved "Lola." But her true character was shown when her husband and love of her life sustained an injury resulting in a year-long coma. She never left his side nor gave up hope. During that year, she fought doctors and insurance companies tooth and nail believing that her husband was still there. With many prayers, courage and resolve, Tony awoke from the coma and Nilza continued to care for him until his death, eight years later.
Nilza was born on August 20, 1941, to Juana and Gregorio Gumban in the Republic of Panamá, and was one of seven children. Nilza relocated to Toledo, after her father retired from the US Navy. Nilza went on to become a pediatric nurse graduating from Maumee Valley School of Nursing in 1968. Her life's pride and joy were her children and grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by Antoinette (Mark), Yvonne, Gil, Eric and grandchildren, Alec, Carter and Hunter. She is also survived by siblings, Emilia, Inéz, Veronica, Gregorio Jr. and numerous nephews and nieces. Nilza was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Tony; son-in-law, Allan; sisters, Elsa and Maxine and sister-in-law, Felicitas Chua.
Her life will be celebrated with a Memorial Mass at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 24250 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, OH on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Visitation with be from 9:30am-10:15 AM followed by mass at 10:30 AM. All are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. John XXIII Catholic Church, c/o Father Herb Weber. The Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019