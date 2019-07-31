|
(News story) Nilza E. Yap, a registered nurse and manager of her late husband's busy pediatric practice who accompanied him on nighttime emergency room visits but also handled insurance headaches, died July 13 in St. Luke's Hospital. She was 77.
She'd suffered cardiac arrest, son Gil said. She had a heart condition and found exercise in walking through the garden at home in Wood County's Middleton Township.
The Maumee practice of her husband, Dr. Antonio Yap, closed in the early 2000s after he fell outside his office. He was in a coma for a year.
"She was by his side," son Gil said. "She would be wherever he was at, 19, 20 hours a day. That went on for a year.
"It was very moving to see that commitment," he said. "She took care of him for eight more years. It was amazing."
Her husband emerged from the coma and used a wheelchair. He died June 20, 2010, from complications of his brain injury.
The pediatrician opened his private practice in the early 1970s. His office came to be located close to St. Luke's.
"She had a motherly attitude toward everybody," her son said. "They treated their practice more like an extended family."
Daughter Antoinette Wilson said: "He was more of an extrovert. My mother was not as talkative, but you always knew she was very caring."
The one-time business major knew numbers and was well-versed in dealing with insurance companies.
"She could spend weeks at a time getting something approved for a patient. She was relentless," son Gil said.
She also was involved in her children's school activities - and that the family sat down together for dinner.
"She was what we would call today the quintessential multitasker," daughter Antoinette said.
She was born Aug. 20, 1941, in Panama to Juana and Gregorio Gumban, the fourth of seven children. Her mother was from Spain. Her father was from the Philippines, a U.S. possession then, and was in the U.S. Navy stationed in the Panama Canal Zone.
She was 15 when her father retired from the Navy. She in time moved to Toledo, where two older sisters lived. She met her husband, a native of the Philippines, in Toledo when he was a resident at Maumee Valley Hospital. She had been studying business, but "he convinced her, if you like nursing, we can work together," son Gil said. They married Feb. 27, 1965. She graduated from Maumee Valley's nursing school in 1968.
She was a former president of the Filipino Association of Toledo and volunteered with the International Institute.
"With my father coming from the Philippines and my mother from Panama, we were first generation here," daughter Antoinette said. "We were raised in a way that you can do whatever you want to do in life."
Surviving are her daughters, Antoinette Wilson and Yvonne Donaldson; sons, Gil and Eric; sisters, Emilia Carvajal, Inéz Ferguson, and Veronica Semark; brother, Gregorio Gumban, Jr., and three grandchildren.
Memorial services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John XXIII Church, with visitation from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Arrangements are by the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford
The family suggests tributes to St. John XXIII Church, where Mrs. Yap was a member.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on July 31, 2019