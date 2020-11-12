1/1
Nina A. Miller
1934 - 2020
Nina A. Miller

November 28, 1934 - November 7, 2020

Nina's life begun on November 28, 1934 in Raleigh West Virginia to parents Chauncey & Johnnie Wood. She departed this life on November 7, 2020 in Toledo, Ohio.

Nina is the eighth child of 14 in which 6, Anna, Esther, Chauncey, Jeffery, Vernon, and Charlotte peceded her in death and are now together with the Lord. Nina relocated to Toledo, Ohio where she met and married Charles L Miller in 1955 and had 7 children. Nina worked at a potato chip factory then became part owner of C & N Carry-Out. She was well known in the neighborhood and deeply loved. All the children in the area were considered as hers because it really takes a village. Nina moved to Seattle in 1977. She worked for the Seattle Tennis Club as a chef. She also worked for Nanny Faye's House of Love Daycare. After retirement Nina moved back to Toledo. Nina touched a lot of hearts and will be missed dearly.

Nina leaves to cherish her loving memories, sisters, Evonne Finley, Rachel Wood, Nancy (Edward) Bailey, Rita (Walter) Braithwaite, Mary-Joyce (FJ) Johnson; brothers, Everett (Dickey) Wood. J Thomas (Barbara) Wood; children, Archie, Charles Miller Jr, Tara Jordan, Mary and Tina Miller (Seattle), Rudolph (Brenda) Miller, Della (Marvin) Smith; grandchildren, Rudolph Miller Jr., Brandon Miller, Chaka (Dedric) Jones, Whitney Espinoza, Charles Miller III (BC), LaTara & Tanisha Miller, Joseph Jordan, Robert Gabriel III, Khaja (James) Spence, Khari Miller (Seattle), Marquis, Charva, & Marvin Smith Jr., Octavia Rice, Arvena, Arvana, and Archie Miller Jr., Andrea Barnett, Justin Galloway; 19 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. And the Indiana gang!

www.houseofday.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
