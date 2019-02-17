Noah E. Broadway Jr.



Noah Edward Broadway, 93, of Sylvania, Ohio died Monday February 4, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. Noah was born November 18, 1925 in Toledo, Ohio to Noah E. and Clara K. (Shaw) Broadway. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62yrs., Marge (Savage) Broadway and younger brother, Harry Broadway. A 1943 graduate of Libbey High School Noah played trombone in the marching band and often sang in school productions. Noah was drafted and served in WWII as an artillery observer stationed in Europe, fighting during the Battle of the Bulge.



Noah and Marge worked primarily as a team selling real estate with Grogan, Sawicki Realty and later DiSalle. His favorite hobby was reading and golf, fishing, taking long drives with Marge to Shipshewana and boating on his Matthews Pal III. He vacationed every winter in Florida and summer at Lakeside, Ohio. He also loved watching his beloved Ohio State football team play. He was known for his quick wit, humor, charm and vivid storytelling. Noah and Marge also enjoyed ballroom dancing to the big band sounds and frequented Trianon ballroom, Cedar Point, Centennial Terrace



He leaves behind his six children, Charmaine McClellan, Tara (Scott) Hall, Debbie (Duane) Hammett, Noah (Pam) Broadway, Matthew Broadway and Kelly (Scott) Broadway-Houk; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.



Family and friends will be received at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, Ohio on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 2 PM until 8 PM. Services will be on Friday, February 22nd at 11 AM at Walker Funeral Home followed by interment at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 3100 Central Ave. #150 Toledo, OH 43606.



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary