Noah Paul Kidd
Noah Paul Kidd, 51, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at home. He was born June 22, 1968, in Pikeville, KY. Paul was a self-employed carpenter and mason. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, spending a year on a charter boat in Alaska. Paul was an avid Indiana Jones fan.
Paul is survived by his wife, Beth; sons, Paul Aaron (Kacey) Kidd and Caleb Kidd; step-children, Dacey Weller, Mindy Weller, Zachery Weller, Justin (Bonnie) Weller and Chase Weller; grandchildren, Colton, Bella and Brannigan; father, Ted Kidd; siblings, Jack (Susan) Kidd, Twila (Ed) Harger, Rhonda (Ted) Cowell and Vicki (Duane) Lewis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, Doug Smith and Tivis Slone. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Kidd.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. with an End of Life Celebration at 4 p.m. The family suggests casual dress. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Freck Funeral Chapel to assist with funeral expenses.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 24, 2019