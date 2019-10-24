Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noah Kidd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noah Paul Kidd


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noah Paul Kidd Obituary
Noah Paul Kidd

Noah Paul Kidd, 51, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at home. He was born June 22, 1968, in Pikeville, KY. Paul was a self-employed carpenter and mason. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, spending a year on a charter boat in Alaska. Paul was an avid Indiana Jones fan.

Paul is survived by his wife, Beth; sons, Paul Aaron (Kacey) Kidd and Caleb Kidd; step-children, Dacey Weller, Mindy Weller, Zachery Weller, Justin (Bonnie) Weller and Chase Weller; grandchildren, Colton, Bella and Brannigan; father, Ted Kidd; siblings, Jack (Susan) Kidd, Twila (Ed) Harger, Rhonda (Ted) Cowell and Vicki (Duane) Lewis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, Doug Smith and Tivis Slone. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Kidd.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. with an End of Life Celebration at 4 p.m. The family suggests casual dress. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Freck Funeral Chapel to assist with funeral expenses.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now