Noel A. Donnell
Noel A. Donnell, 93, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Landings of Oregon. Noel was preceded in death by his loving wife Helen, who passed on November 19, 2015 after 67 years of marriage. It was their desire to be together forever; on Saturday we will celebrate their reunion at their final resting place.
Noel is survived by his children Ray (June) Donnell, Ron Donnell, Randy Donnell, Mary (Joe) Durst and Anne (Gerry) Wasserman; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife Helen, he was preceded in death by his great-grandson Wyatt and 4 brothers.
Noel was born to Floyd and Martha Donnell in the Village of Gibsonburg, Ohio. After graduation, he joined the Army ROTC at Purdue University before traveling overseas in 1943. He and his 4 brothers served concurrently during WWII. Noel downplayed his military service and always recognized and honored his brothers' commitment and sacrifice. Noel retired from a life in construction; his last job was as a Superintendent/Project Manager for the remodeling of the Toledo Museum of Art. Noel was a skilled craftsman and excellent carpenter. He crafted many mementos and keepsakes for his children and grandchildren. He was always in his workshop or building something and never hesitated to help family, friends, and neighbors — no matter the job. Over the years, Noel and Helen remodeled and built many homes, including seven in Oregon. In retirement they built their home in Wickenburg, Arizona where they spent the winters, returning to their home in Oregon for the summers. They enjoyed taking trips in their motor home; they traveled to many places in the U.S., but the National Parks, Las Vegas and Lake Havasu topped the list.
Noel was a prankster and loved to tell jokes, but most of all — he had a knack for storytelling. He could entertain with stories from his past, leaving his audience in stitches. He also had a passion for playing cards; he began playing with his brothers in his teenage years. He loved playing Euchre and Pinochle, and up until recently, he gathered with family and friends to play cards every Sunday night. He always knew what cards you had in your hand and what card you were going to play next. Truth be told he played two Blackjack hands at a time--like a boss. He really knew what it meant to live life to its fullest. He held so much love in his heart for all of those who surrounded him.
Please join us for a graveside ceremony for the final chapter of this love story, at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Ignatius Cemetery, 212 North Stadium Road, Oregon. A special thank you to his and Helen's caregiver, Chelsea Charniga, for her dedication and support the past many years and to NW of Ohio Hospice nurse Kelly C. Memorial donations may be made to the of Northwest Ohio or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 14, 2019