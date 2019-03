Noelle Kay Rheinbolt



Noelle Kay Rheinbolt, 78, passed away on March 1st, 2019, at Heartland at ProMedica in Sylvania, Ohio.



Born in Harrod, Ohio, she was the daughter of William and Helen (Johnson) Gossard. She worked for Lott Industries for more than 20 years, and was dedicated to providing the best care to everyone that crossed her path. She was always there with a listening ear or a shoulder to cry on, and never turned anyone away. She had a heart of gold.



She enjoyed spending her time gardening, baking, and watching her Ohio State Buckeyes play. She loved being surrounded by family, especially down at the Gossard family pond.



She is survived by her dearest friend Kathie Gunner; Sons Richard (Sally) Rheinbolt, Patrick Rheinbolt, Edward (Christi) Rheinbolt; Grandchildren Gregory Rheinbolt, Maranda Rheinbolt, Alex (Shelly) Rheinbolt, Caitlin (Brandon) Sanders, Taylor (Cody) Morelock, Madison (Mitchell) Roth, Connor Rheinbolt, Michael Rheinbolt, and Bella Rheinbolt; and many more loving family members, neighbors, and friends. She was predeceased by her mother and father.



Family and friends will be received from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the - a division of the .



Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019