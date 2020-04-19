Nola "Phyllis" Eichenlaub Cook Nola "Phyllis" Eichenlaub Cook, 103 years old, passed away April 14, 2020 at Aspen Grove in Lambertville, Michigan; she formerly lived at Kingston of Sylvania. Phyllis was born August 8, 1916 in Wayne, West Virginia the last child of James Thomas and Victoria (Smith) Mills. Phyllis served her country during World War II as one of the Rosie the Riveters. She had interests in painting, gardening, fishing, and writing books on Faith Healing, family history, and poetry. She had beautiful gardens in whatever homes she lived. She had a large Avon territory in West Toledo in her younger years. Phyllis married Thomas "Pat" Peace and they had two daughter Sharon and Vicki. They lived in several cities as Pat was a newspaper typesetter. They settled inToledo. Pat passed away in 1962. Phyllis married Frank W. Eichenlaub in 1964. Frank had children Thomas, Kathleen, and Janelle. Frank and Phyllis built two homes, and a cottage together. They loved to have beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. Frank and Phyllis traveled to many states for Seabee Navy Reunions. Frank passed in 2002. When she was 102 she married John E. Cook Sr. 100 years old on June 26, 2019. Their marriage was only about 9 months but John was a big help to Phyllis. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister; three brothers; her two husbands; daughter, Vicki; son, Tom and son-in-law, Ronald Dowe. She is survived by her husband, John E. Cook, Sr.; daughters, Kathleen Dowe, Sharon (Haven) Doane and Janelle (Hal) Muetzel; daughter-in-law, Karen Eichenlaub, and son-in-law John McIntosh; twelve grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren; John's children John (Karen) Cook, Jr. and James Cook. Due to Covid 19 virus there will be no funeral visitation or services. There will be a Celebration of Phyllis' Life that will hopefully take place this summer. It is Phyllis' wish to go to Wayne, West Virginia to be buried in the Mills family Cemetery. Services were provided by Newcomer - NW Chapel and Morris Funeral Home Wayne West Virginia. Memorial contributions are suggested to Northwest Baptist Church 3906 W. Alexis Rd. Toledo, OH 43623 where she was a member or Faith Bible Baptist Church 232 N. McCord Rd. Toledo, OH 43615 where she attended. To leave a special message for Phyllis' family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.