Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nona Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nona G. Hardy


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nona G. Hardy Obituary
Nona G. Hardy

Nona G. Hardy, age 82, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. She was born July 10, 1936, in Lawrence County, Tennessee, to Wilburn and Florence (Byrd) Prince. Nona was united in marriage with Charles Hardy on June 30, 1955. A homemaker, she enjoyed planting flowers and growing vegetables. Nona had a large collection of Boyd's Bears and Beanie Babies. She loved to spend time visiting with family and friends on her front porch and spent a lot of time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially Raelynn.

Nona is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles; children, Charles (Mary Jo) Hardy III, Becky (Ray) Barren, and Tim (Melissa) Hardy; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Allen) Wright; and brother, Eddie (Shelia) Prince. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Scheryl Hardy; 2 sisters; and 3 brothers.

Friends and family may visit on Thursday, June 20, from 2-8 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43611. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 21, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be given to a . Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from June 18 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now