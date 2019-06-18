Nona G. Hardy



Nona G. Hardy, age 82, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. She was born July 10, 1936, in Lawrence County, Tennessee, to Wilburn and Florence (Byrd) Prince. Nona was united in marriage with Charles Hardy on June 30, 1955. A homemaker, she enjoyed planting flowers and growing vegetables. Nona had a large collection of Boyd's Bears and Beanie Babies. She loved to spend time visiting with family and friends on her front porch and spent a lot of time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially Raelynn.



Nona is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles; children, Charles (Mary Jo) Hardy III, Becky (Ray) Barren, and Tim (Melissa) Hardy; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Allen) Wright; and brother, Eddie (Shelia) Prince. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Scheryl Hardy; 2 sisters; and 3 brothers.



Friends and family may visit on Thursday, June 20, from 2-8 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43611. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 21, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park.



Memorial donations may be given to a .



Published in The Blade from June 18 to June 19, 2019