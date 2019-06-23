Nora Lee Terrell Reagan



When her journey came to an end she was surrounded by her loving family and slipped into eternal rest. Nora was the seventh child in a family of nine born to Leroy Terrell and Mabel Belcher. She was a lifetime resident of Toledo. When not supporting her family, she had a passion for travel as well as arts and crafts, a skill which ran strong throughout her family.



She was a founding member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church. Nora Lee was a 1945 graduate of Libby High School where she met and married her husband of 71 years, Robert Reagan. She was blessed with a family of 6 children, 8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. They were her pride and joy and she never missed an opportunity to share in their lives.



She is survived by her husband Bob, children Kathleen Reagan, Deborah Johnson, Robert C. Reagan, James Reagan, Michael Reagan, Daniel Reagan, Keiko Baba, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers James, Elmer, Lester, Donald, Malcom and sisters Violette, Wauneita, and Jeannine. A private service was held for the family.



