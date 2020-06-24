Nora Lynn Brunt
Nora Lynn Brunt, age 73, of Toledo, died June 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 26, 1946 in Toledo to Paul and Barbara (Beverly) Steger.
Nora graduated from Dundee Community Schools and was employed with Ford Motor Company for over 30 years. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with family (especially at Thanksgiving), gardening and quilting but she found her greatest joy in sharing her unwavering faith in Christ. Nora volunteered at several local soup kitchens and at her parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sylvania. She understood and appreciated the differences in people as well as the power of being present for them. Nora shared the light of her faith and established countless relationships, impacting many lives. Her goodness will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Barbara; children, Ronald (Joy) Brunt, Dianna (Timothy) Shunk, Jacqueline (Frank) McCullough and Christine Brunt; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; siblings, Paul (Carol) Steger, Mary (Jerry) Mumma, John (Joann) Steger and James Steger; and former husband, Ronald Leon Brunt. Nora was preceded in death by her father, Paul; sister, Barbara; and a great grandchild.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) concluded with the Rosary at 7:40 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5411 Main Street, Sylvania. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Petersburg, MI. Mass can be viewed via livestream on Nora's page at walkerfuneralhomes.com, where condolences and fond memories may also be shared.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials in Nora's name be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Nora Lynn Brunt, age 73, of Toledo, died June 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 26, 1946 in Toledo to Paul and Barbara (Beverly) Steger.
Nora graduated from Dundee Community Schools and was employed with Ford Motor Company for over 30 years. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with family (especially at Thanksgiving), gardening and quilting but she found her greatest joy in sharing her unwavering faith in Christ. Nora volunteered at several local soup kitchens and at her parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sylvania. She understood and appreciated the differences in people as well as the power of being present for them. Nora shared the light of her faith and established countless relationships, impacting many lives. Her goodness will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Barbara; children, Ronald (Joy) Brunt, Dianna (Timothy) Shunk, Jacqueline (Frank) McCullough and Christine Brunt; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; siblings, Paul (Carol) Steger, Mary (Jerry) Mumma, John (Joann) Steger and James Steger; and former husband, Ronald Leon Brunt. Nora was preceded in death by her father, Paul; sister, Barbara; and a great grandchild.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) concluded with the Rosary at 7:40 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5411 Main Street, Sylvania. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Petersburg, MI. Mass can be viewed via livestream on Nora's page at walkerfuneralhomes.com, where condolences and fond memories may also be shared.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials in Nora's name be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.