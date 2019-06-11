Home

Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Norbert A. Orner


Norbert A. Orner

Norbert A. Orner, 76, of Toledo, OH passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the University of Toledo Hospital. He was born on June 14, 1942 in Toledo and married Veta P.. Price on June 14, 1993 also in Toledo. Norbert was a 1961 graduate of Sylvania High School and he was employed with Chrysler Jeep for over 38 years as a millwright before retiring in 2000. He enjoyed traveling and reading especially about history. He also liked to fish and hunt, particularly target shooting. Norbert is preceded in death by his son; Matthew Orner; parents, George and Caroline Orner; and sister, Beverly Orner. He is survived by his loving wife, Veta P. Orner; children, Dreama (Manuel) Sanchez, David Poage and Rebecca (Bryan) Zulewski; grandchildren, Sharday Sanchez, Courtney (Ryan) Perlaky and Taryn Poage; and great granddaughters, Erabella and Alyssa. Friends will be received on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Neville-Shank Funeral Home 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879). Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Association Cemetery in Sylvania, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences can be shared at

Published in The Blade from June 11 to June 12, 2019
