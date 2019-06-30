Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Norbert Felix Babkiewicz


1937 - 2019
Norbert Felix Babkiewicz Obituary
Norbert Felix Babkiewicz

Norbert Felix Babkiewicz, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born January 7, 1937 to Katherine (Rosinski) and Felix Babkiewicz in Toledo. He loved golf, fishing, watching sports and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Charlotte (Michael) Todd, Teri Fields, Jim (Patti) Babkiewicz, Susan (Charles) Deiger, David Babkiewicz; sister, Joan Lock; 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He will be truly missed.

Visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 8:00pm Tuesday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 am Wednesday at Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Private interment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion. Condolences for Norbert's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019
