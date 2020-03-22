|
|
Norbert J. Gabringer
Norbert Joseph Gabringer, 97, of Sylvania, OH. A Disabled World War II. Army Veteran passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born in Tiffin, OH, October 15, 1922, to parents Bernard and Corinne (Wangler) Gabringer. Norbert was awarded the Purple Heart while landing in the second wave at Utah Beach, Normandy and continued fighting until reaching Central France. After the war he began employment at the original Willys Jeep Plant serving as a Certified Public Accountant. Norbert was an avid golfer, playing well into his 90's. He enjoyed hours spent at the Highland Meadows Golf Club and at Whiteford Valley, it was at one of those courses that he shot his first hole in one.
Norbert is survived by his daughters, Della (Richard) Sudek, Nancy (Bud) Franklin, Linda Howard, and Lois (Jim) Sturt; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great grandchildren; sister, Jane Thiel; sister-in-law, Betty Gabringer; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Alice (Fate) Gabringer; siblings, John, Paul, and Joan; grandson ,Wade; and son-in-law, Dallas Howard.
Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers are asked to consider memorial masses or to the .
Norbert's family would like to thank the staffs of Sunset Village, Flower Hospital Emergency Room, and Ashanti Hospice for their loving care during this difficult time.
Due to current restrictions, the Funeral Mass has been conducted at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania. Norbert was laid to rest, with Military Honors, beside Alice Marie at Toledo Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be offered at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020