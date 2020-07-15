1/1
Norbert Robert "Knobby" Balcerzak
1927 - 2020
Norbert Robert "Knobby" Balcerzak

Norbert "Knobby" Balcerzak, age 92 of North Toledo, died March 17, 2020 in Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was born July 18, 1927 to John and Pearl (Czyzewski) Balcerzak in Toledo. Knobby enlisted in the U.S. Navy just days before his eighteenth birthday and honorably served his country as a Fireman First Class in the final days of WWII aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard (CV 31). Following the war, he completed his high school education and began working at the Toledo Zoo. He then worked for the City of Toledo Water Department until he retired. On May 26, 1951, he married Mary Therese Nitkiewicz in St. Hedwig Catholic Church, a marriage lasting over 52 years, until her passing in 2004. Together they raised their four children. Knobby enjoyed fishing, hunting, his tomato garden, and just hanging out at the marina. As the years progressed, he became "Dzia" (grandpa) to his children's children and enjoyed sharing the family traditions and holidays with them.

Norbert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Busia Mary; brother, Leonard Balcerzak and son-in-law, Bob Case. Surviving are his children, David A. (Ann) Balcerzak, Rose Case, Jean Balcerzak, and Steve Balcerzak as well as his grandchildren, Joshua Kolodzaike, Alex Case, Jessica Balcerzak, Elizabeth Case and Jonathan Balcerzak.

Norbert's Life Celebration will take place on his birthday, July 18, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until his memorial service begins at 1:00 p.m. in Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo where social distancing measures will be followed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Zoo Conservation Fund.

Remote Attendance of Norbert's service is available July 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/2541634

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
