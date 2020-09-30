1/1
Noreen Schultz Perry
1967 - 2020
Noreen Schultz Perry

01/22/1967 - 09/26/2020

Noreen Schultz Perry, 53, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Hospice Savannah.

She was born on January 22, 1967 in Toledo, Ohio. Noreen lived in Temperance, Michigan until 2018 at which time the family relocated to Savannah, Ga. She and her sister enjoyed spending time together on Tybee Island, walking through the old town & parks. She loved to take trips with the family out West, especially old Route 66.

Surviving are her father and mother, Norman and Mary Schultz and sister, Nicole Garrett.

Noreen was thankful for all the love and prayers from family and friends.

Our precious daughter, we love you!

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com

https://foxandweeks.com/


Published in The Blade from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
September 29, 2020
We are saddened to hear about Noreen's passing. She will be missed by the Palliative Care Staff at Lewis Cancer Research Pavilion
kathy
