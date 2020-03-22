|
Norma A. Berlin
Norma A. Berlin, 86, of Toledo, passed away on March 17, 2020 in Toledo. She was born on September 20, 1933 to Edward and Rose Steusloff in Toledo. Norma was a devoted homemaker and worked in sales. She enjoyed collectables, miniature displays, reading, traveling, and her beloved cat, Honey.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Kathy. Surviving are her children: son, Robert "Butch" (Stephanie) Berlin, Donald Berlin, Cheryl (Matt) Cope and Sharlene "Charlie" Hassen; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
Services for Norma will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Memorial tributes may be directed to the Toledo Humane Society.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020