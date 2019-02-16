Services Memorial service 11:00 AM First St. John Lutheran Church 2471 Seamen St. Toledo , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Norma Ridener Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norma Anna (Rohloff) Ridener

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Norma A. Ridener, a church musician who as a high school teacher prepared students to succeed as business office professionals, died Feb. 3 in her West Toledo home. She was 78.



She had Parkinson's disease, her husband, Martin Ridener, said.



She played organ and piano for services at First St. John Lutheran Church in East Toledo for nearly a decade, until her condition advanced and she resigned, her husband said. Before that, Pastor Jerald Rayl said, "there was never a Sunday Norma missed. No matter how bad the weather was, you could count on Norma being there.



"She did an excellent job on the organ and the piano," Pastor Rayl said. "Every Sunday she would do at least three preludes - two of them on the organ and finished up on the piano. We knew it was time to start services when Norma moved from the organ to the piano.



"You could tell she loved what she was doing. Church music had been part of her life from the earliest times in her family, growing up in Pemberville," Pastor Rayl said. "Sharing her musical talent with the church and the music ministry was very important to her."



Churches she played for earlier included St. Paul's Lutheran in downtown Toledo, Pastor Rayl said.



Mrs. Ridener, who was a secretary in the corporate world, taught business and office-related subjects from the mid-1960s start in Perrysburg Township at what is now Penta Career Center. She retired in 1998.



"She was dedicated to bringing women into their power," stepdaughter Robin McAllistar said.



Because Penta has been a joint vocational high school, Mrs. Ridener had students in her classes from school districts across five counties.



"She made learning interesting," said Karen Reckner of Swanton, a legal secretary at the law firm Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick since graduating from Penta in 1978. Mrs. Ridener helped her get the job - and to stay current on office practice, worked there herself over several summers.



"She cared. It didn't stop at graduation," her former student said. "I'm appreciative for all she did to get me where I am."



Louise Fought, a former Penta superintendent, said: "She was a very patient, very good teacher. Her students liked her."



Mrs. Ridener had no children, but welcomed her husband's children into the home. Ms. McAllistar recalled being "15 and just a handful," when her mother sent her to spend a year with her father and stepmother.



"Norma was the funniest, most delightful stepmother. I've never forgotten how lovely she was to me," Ms. McAllistar said, adding that she, her son, Aaron McAllistar-Taliesin, age 20, and a granddaughter, Grace Bermen, age 10, visited the Rideners over Christmas.



Mrs. Ridener had a playful, almost goofy, sense of humor, Ms. McAllistar said, yet was driven. She often practiced the piano for hours.



"She was a really together human being. She had a love of music and laughter," Ms. McAllistar said. "She had a commitment to every art she had. She had this tremendous persistent commitment to almost perfection."



Norma Anna Rohloff was born Oct. 7, 1940, in Pemberville, Ohio, to Mary Johanna and Louis Rohloff. She was a graduate of Bowling Green State University.



Survivors include her husband, Martin Ridener, whom she married Aug. 8, 1974; stepson, Tiger Martin Ridener; stepdaughters, Robin McAllistar, Julie Quales, and Debra Srb, and sister, Arloa Williams.



Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First St. John Lutheran Church.



The family suggests tributes to the church.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries