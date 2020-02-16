|
Norma Audrey Iverson
Norma (Oestreich) Iverson, 97, of Whitehouse, Ohio passed away January 9, 2020 at Genacross Lutheran Services-Wolf Creek Campus. Norma was born in Waseca, Minnesota to Paul and Selma (Luecke) Oestreich.
Norma was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed baking,walking in the metroparks, bowling and playing the piano.
Norma married Russell Iverson on July 2, 1943, and together raised five children, Douglas (Ruth) Iverson, Danny (Carol) Iverson, Rebecca (John) Petee, Sharon (Chuck) Todd and Steven (Mary) Iverson. She had 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Gretchen (Oestreich) Jensen. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell Iverson, her parents, her brother Howard Oestreich and sister Barbara (Oestreich) Hofer.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4560 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio. The family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 a.m. A second memorial service will be held in Minnesota prior to Norma's and Russell's interment at Fort Snelling.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at Genacross Lutheran Services-Wolf Creek Campus and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate comforting care given to Norma.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020