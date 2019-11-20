|
|
Norma Belle Wagoner
Norma Belle Wagoner, age 91, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her home. She was married to the love of her life and soul mate Charles Wagoner for 73 years. Together they were blessed with 5 daughters, Linda (Robert) Sching, Judith (Richard) Frey, and Rosemary (Ted) Czlapinski. Adopted daughter Karen (Ed) Griesinger. Proceeded in death by daughters Laura (Dan) Trczinski and daughter Charlotte. She had 12 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews. Many loving friends and neighbors.
Thank you to Beverly Pangle for being a great neighbor. A thank you to the staff of Ohio Living Hospice. Our caring nurse Sandy and our aide Lekesha.
There will be a memorial service Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Christ the Word Church, 3100 Murd Rd. at Central, Sylvania, Ohio, 43560. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for the Shriners Hospital and St. Jude Hospital. Blanchard- Strabler Funeral Home, Toledo, OH (419-269-1111).
www.blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 20, 2019