Norma E. (Weckerly) Ruehle
Norma Elizabeth (Weckerly) Ruehle, age 102, of Toledo, Ohio and formerly of Whitehouse, Ohio, died on March 3, 2020, at Ohio Living Swan Creek. She was born on October 2, 1917. She was the only child of Albert Nelson Weckerly and Susie (Bucher) Weckerly. She graduated from Whitehouse (now Anthony Wayne) High School and from Bowling Green State University with a BS degree in Business Education. Norma worked for Owens-Illinois for 36 years. She retired from the OI legal department in 1982.
In 1974, she married Martin Roy Ruehle. Roy died on November 13, 2008. Norma Ruehle is survived by two step children, Mary Jo (Alan) Zwar of Adelaide, Australia and Stephen (Laine) Ruehle of High Point, NC. Surviving are four step grandchildren, Julie Zwar, Chad Ruehle, Kirsten (Chris) Seamster, Diana (Bradley) Schultz and three step great grandchildren, Parker Ruehle, Remi Schultz and Daisy Schultz.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Community of Christ Lutheran Church, 6517 Finzel Road, Whitehouse, OH, with Pastor Matthew Lash officiating. Family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Community of Christ Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 5, 2020