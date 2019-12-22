|
Norma G. Vaughn
Norma G. Vaughn, 86, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 23, 1933, to Frank and Rosa Bell (Closon) Kohlhofer. After graduating from Clay High School, Norma went on to become a licensed nurse working at Riverside Hospital for 30 years, retiring in 1992. She was an active member at the Church of New Covenant. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving is her children, Rosellen (Annas) Firdous, Terrance (Kathy) Vaughn, Brian Vaughn; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and son-in-law, Roy Dutridge. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sandra Dutridge; brother, John Kohlhofer and sister, Laura Reynolds.
In accordance with Norma's wishes, there will be no services. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019