Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma G. Vaughn


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma G. Vaughn Obituary
Norma G. Vaughn

Norma G. Vaughn, 86, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 23, 1933, to Frank and Rosa Bell (Closon) Kohlhofer. After graduating from Clay High School, Norma went on to become a licensed nurse working at Riverside Hospital for 30 years, retiring in 1992. She was an active member at the Church of New Covenant. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is her children, Rosellen (Annas) Firdous, Terrance (Kathy) Vaughn, Brian Vaughn; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and son-in-law, Roy Dutridge. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sandra Dutridge; brother, John Kohlhofer and sister, Laura Reynolds.

In accordance with Norma's wishes, there will be no services. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -